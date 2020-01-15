Supervisors rotate leadership

To purchase this photo, or one like it, visit http://photos.colusacountynews.com

District 5 Supervisor Denise Carter is back at the helm of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors.

Carter, who was first appointed to the board in 2008 and reelected twice, was selected chairwoman by her peers during their regular meeting on Jan. 7.

Carter previously served as chair in 2013 and 2016.

Carter is primarily focused on rural community flood protection in the Sacramento Valley and currently heads the activities of the Colusa County Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Carter also sits on the Airport Advisory Committee, among other duties.

District 4 Supervisor Gary Evans will serve as vice-chairman in 2020, and is actively involved in the Sites Reservoir Project.

Outgoing Chairman Kent Boes was presented a plaque and gavel and thanked for his 2019 service at the helm.

“We had a very productive year, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my colleagues and a very capable staff,” Boes said. “I am incredibly grateful for all of their support during my year as Chair, and I can’t wait to be in that seat again.

Supervisor Carter is going to do great things this year, and I’m excited to see where our current direction takes us.” ■