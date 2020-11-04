COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Colusa is requesting bids (RFB) from licensed contractors for the replacement of the septic leach field, located at the Colusa County Airport, 2915 Highway 20, Colusa, CA, as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the RFB. Bids must be received at the County Board Clerk’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m. on November 13, 2020.

The bid must be made on the bid forms furnished by the County. The RFB and Bid forms are available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.

Each bid shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the project name: “Airport Septic Leach Field Replacement”, the bidder’s name, contractor’s license type and number, and expiration date.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any bids.

Date: October 29, 2020

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy

11/04, 11/11/2020 – WPR #2020-1311