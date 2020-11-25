City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

CITY OF WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, CA



WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

SCHEDULE A – WATER METER REPLACEMENTS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement Project Schedule A – Water Meter Replacements will be received by City of Williams City Hall at 810 E Street, Williams, CA 95987 until 2:00 p.m. local time on January 12, 2021, at which time the Bids will be publicly opened and read. The Project consists of replacing aging water meters with AMI water meters, installing AMI antenna on all meters and base station antenna on elevated tank, and replacing meter boxes, lids, and appurtenances as needed.

Engineer’s Construction Cost Estimate is $600,000 to $700,000.

A non-mandatory, pre-bid job site visit will take place December 8, 2020, starting at 10:00 a.m. at the City of Williams City Hall.

Bids will be received for a single prime contract. Bids will be on a lump-sum basis. All bids shall be evaluated on the basis of the Base Bid amount.

The Bidding Documents may be examined at the following locations:

City of Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams, CA 95987

PACE Engineering, Inc., 1730 South Street, Redding, CA 96001

Questions regarding the Bidding Documents shall be directed to Nicole Humphreys at nhumphreys@paceengineering.us or Laurie McCollum at lmccollum@paceengineering.us or by phone at (530) 244-0202.

The City of Williams (Owner) is using a third-party website, CIPLIST.com to advertise these Bidding Documents. CIPLIST.com is a free service provided to review and download project Bidding Documents. CIPLIST.com is the only internet website for prospective bidders to obtain official project information and Bidding Documents.

**DISCLAIMER REGARDING BIDDING DOCUMENTS**

Electronic Bidding Documents are provided free of charge. It is the responsibility of each prospective bidder to verify the completeness of their printed Bidding Documents before submitting their bid and accompanying executed addenda acknowledgment forms. Users are cautioned that the Owner does not assume any liability or responsibility based on any defective or incomplete copying, excerpting, scanning, faxing, downloading, or printing of the Bidding Documents. Bidder assumes sole responsibility for errors or misinterpretations resulting from the use of incomplete documents, by Bidder itself or by its prospective Subcontractors and Suppliers.

Be advised that the information contained on CIPLIST.com may change and without notice to prospective bidders. It is the responsibility of each prospective bidder to check CIPLIST.com on a daily basis through the close of bids for any applicable addenda or updates.

Prospective bidders can arrange to inspect the sites by scheduling 48 hours in advance with Mike Mitchell, Water Foreman, at 530-908-0407.

No Contractor or Subcontractor may be listed on a Bid proposal for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 [with limited exceptions from this requirement for bid purposes only under Labor Code Section 1771.1(a)].

Copies of referenced Standard Specifications (SS) for Public Works Construction, 2018 Edition, commonly called the “Greenbook,” containing the General Provisions and Standard Technical Specifications, may be obtained from Building News, Inc., 1612 South Clementine Street, Anaheim, CA 92802, (714) 517-0970.

No Bid will be accepted from a Contractor who does not hold a Class A license in accordance with the provisions of Section 3300 of the California Public Contract Code.

This project is funded in part by the State Revolving Fund (SRF), and as such a labor compliance program (LCP) in accordance with California Labor Compliance Code Section 1771.8 must be adopted and enforced. Additionally, SRF requires payment of federal prevailing wages, specifically, Davis-Bacon Act wage rules apply to all assistance agreements made in whole or in part with SRF funds. Section 1606 of the Act states as follows:

“WAGE RATE REQUIREMENTS

SEC. 1606. Notwithstanding any other provision of law and in a manner consistent with other provisions in this Act, all laborers and mechanics employed by Contractors and subcontractors on projects funded directly by or assisted in whole or in part by and through the Federal Government pursuant to this Act shall be paid wages at rates not less than those prevailing on projects of a character similar in the locality as determined by the Secretary of Labor in accordance with Subchapter IV of Chapter 31 of Title 40, United States Code. With respect to the labor standards specified in this section, the Secretary of Labor shall have the authority and functions set forth in Reorganization Plan Numbered 14 of 1950 (64 Stat. 1267; 5 U.S.C. App.) and Section 3145 of title 40, United States Code.”

The general prevailing wage rate of per diem wages, holidays, and over-time work for each craft, classification, or type of workman needed to execute the Contract are established by the Secretary of Labor in accordance with the Davis-Bacon Act. Copies of the Prevailing Wage Schedules may be obtained from the U.S. Department of Labor, https://beta.sam.gov/search?index=wd. In addition, the general prevailing wage rate of per diem wages, holidays, and over-time work for each craft, classification, or type of workman needed to execute the Contract are established by the State of California, Department of Industrial Relations. State Prevailing Wage Rates can be obtained from www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/. If there is a difference between the minimum wage rate determined by the Secretary of Labor and the prevailing wage rates determined by the State of California for similar classifications of labor, the higher wage rate shall prevail. The Wage Decision, including modification, must be posted by the Contractor on the job site.

Additionally, projects funded with monies made available by SRF have statutory requirements commonly known as “American Iron and Steel;” that requires all of the iron and steel products used in the project to be produced in the United States (“American Iron and Steel Requirement” (AIS)) including iron and steel products provided by the Contactor pursuant to this Agreement. Manufacturers and/or models listed herein may or may not provide materials meeting AIS. If listed manufacturers cannot provide AIS materials, it is still incumbent upon the Contractor to meet AIS requirements at no additional cost to the Owner.

The contents of this document do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB), nor does mention of trade names or commercial products constitute endorsement or recommendation for use. (Government Code, § 7550; 40 CFR § 31.20).

Bidders are notified that financing for this project is provided pursuant to SRF Program and the Division of Financial Assistance, and that as allowed in Public Contract Code Section 22300, this Contract does provide for substitution of securities for any monies withheld by the Owner to ensure performance under this contract. Bidders are further notified that this Contract does permit retainage to be placed in escrow and/or to be invested for the benefit of the Contractor.

SRF funding for this project includes strict guidelines for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE). Good Faith Efforts (GFE) are required for all financial agreement Recipients and Bidders to ensure that all DBEs have the opportunity to compete for procurements funded by financial assistance dollars.

Six Good Faith Efforts Include:

Ensure DBEs are made aware of contracting opportunities to the fullest extent practical through outreach and recruitment activities. For Bidders, Tribal, State and Local Government Recipients, this will include placing DBEs on solicitation lists and soliciting them whenever they are potential sources.

Make information on forthcoming opportunities available to DBEs. Post solicitations for bids or proposals for a minimum of 30 calendar days before the bid opening date via internet, in trade journals, Building Exchange, emails, etc. The Recipients and Bidders shall post at least once in a local newspaper with the largest circulation for the area.

Consider in the contracting process whether firms competing for large contracts could subcontract with DBEs.

Encourage contracting with a group of DBEs when a contract is too large for one firm to handle individually.

Use the services and assistance of the Small Business Administration (SBA) and Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) of the Department of Commerce.

If the prime contractor awards subcontracts, the prime contractor is required to take the above steps.

Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all Bids and to make that award which is in the best interest of the Owner.

