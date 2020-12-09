Thursday, December 10, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Home Legal/Public Notice Bids & Proposals County of Colusa - Notice to Bidders

Classifieds & Legal Notices

County of Colusa – Notice to Bidders

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 40
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

COUNTY OF COLUSA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Colusa is requesting bids from vendors for the procurement and installation of office workstations for the Colusa County Community Development Department, located at 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA, as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the Request for Bids (RFB). Bids must be received at the County Board Clerk’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, CA, 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m. on December 18, 2020. 

The bid must be made on the bid forms furnished by the County. The RFB and Bid forms are available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.  

Each bid shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the project name, the bidder’s name, contractor’s license type and number, and expiration date.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any bids.

Date: December 7, 2020
/s/ Ann Nordyke, Clerk

12/09, 12/16/2020 – WPR #2020-1592

More Public Notices

County of Colusa District Attorney – Notice Regarding Seizure of Property and Notice of Intended Forfeiture, Health and Safety Code Section 11488.4

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA DISTRICT ATTORNEY NOTICE REGARDING SEIZURE OF PROPERTY AND NOTICE OF INTENDED FORFEITURE, HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE SECTION 11488.4 On November 12, 2020, at...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa Local Agency Formation Commission will hold a public hearing on the following...
Read more

City of Williams – Meeting Notice

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS CITY COUNCIL MEETING NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Williams will hold a meeting on WEDSDAY,...
Read more

More Classifieds

Colusa County Assessor’s Office Auditor – Appraiser I/II

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Colusa County Assessor’s Office Auditor - Appraiser I/II $3,849 - $5,447/ mo + benefits Req:  Possession of Bachelor’s degree in accounting; or licensed accountant in the State...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Technology Assistant

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Pierce Joint Unified School District 540 A 6th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912 (530) 476-2892 Ext. 13004 Technology Assistant 8 hours/day, 5 days/week, 12 months a year DUTIES: Under the...
Read more

Estate Sale – 6 Navajo Ave, Colusa

For Sale Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Friday, December 11, 2020 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 10:00 AM-3:00 PM   6 Navajo Avenue Colusa CA 95932 12/09/2020 - WPR #2020-1587
Read more

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review