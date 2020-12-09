COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Colusa is requesting bids from vendors for the procurement and installation of office workstations for the Colusa County Community Development Department, located at 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA, as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the Request for Bids (RFB). Bids must be received at the County Board Clerk’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, CA, 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m. on December 18, 2020.

The bid must be made on the bid forms furnished by the County. The RFB and Bid forms are available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.

Each bid shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the project name, the bidder’s name, contractor’s license type and number, and expiration date.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any bids.

Date: December 7, 2020

/s/ Ann Nordyke, Clerk

12/09, 12/16/2020 – WPR #2020-1592