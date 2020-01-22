COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Colusa is requesting bids (RFB) from contractors for Producing/Crushing Aggregate Base Material, as more specifically detailed in the Bid Specifications section of the Request for Bids (RFB). Bids must be received at the County Board Clerk’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m. on February 6, 2020.

The bid must be made on the bid forms furnished by the County. Bid forms are available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.

Each bid shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the RFB name and the bidder’s name and contractor license number.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any bids.

Date: January 17, 2020

/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

01/22, 01/29/2020 – WPR #2020-0056