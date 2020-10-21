Friday, October 23, 2020

County of Colusa – Ordinance No. 810

COUNTY OF COLUSA
ORDINANCE NO. 810

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COLUSA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AMENDING APPENDIX A AND B OF SECTION 2-100 OF ARTICLE XVI OF CHAPTER 2 OF THE COLUSA COUNTY CODE PROVIDING THE SCHEDULE OF DESIGNATED COUNTY EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ECONOMIC INTEREST DISCLOSURES

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Colusa ordains as follows:

SECTION 1: 

Appendix A of section 2-100 of Article XVI, of Chapter 2 of the Colusa County Code is amended to read as follows:

Appendix ‘A’

Schedule of Designated Employees/Officials

(Including Temporary or Interim Appointments and the Official’s Designees)

Positions

Disclosure Categories

Assistant Agricultural Commissioner, Sealer of Weights and Measures

1, 2, 5, 6

Assistant Auditor/Controller

1, 2, 4, 5, 6

Assistant Chief Probation Officer

1, 2, 5, 6

Assistant County Clerk/Recorder

1, 2, 5, 6

Assistant Director, Public Works

1, 2, 3, 5, 6

Assistant Risk Manager

1, 2, 5, 6.

Assistant Sheriff

1, 2, 5, 6

Assistant Treasurer/Tax Collector

1, 2, 4, 5, 6

Associate Planner, Community Development

1, 2, 3, 5

Building Inspector

1, 2, 3, 5

Building Maintenance Supervisor

1, 2, 5.

Purchasing Coordinator

1, 2, 5

Chief Appraiser, Assessor’s Office

1, 2, 3, 5

Chief Deputy District Attorney

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Chief Deputy Probation Officer

1, 2, 5, 6

Chief Probation Officer

1, 2, 5, 6

County Administrative Officer

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

County Administrative Officer
Budget Management Analyst

1, 2, 4, 5

County Agricultural Commissioner, Sealer of Weights and Measures

1, 2, 5, 6

County Airport Advisory Committee members

1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

County Assessor

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

County Auditor/Controller

1, 2, 4, 5, 6

County Board of Supervisor Members

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

County Clerk/Recorder

1, 2, 5, 6

County Groundwater Commission members

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

County Planning Commission Members

1, 2, 3, 4, 5

County Counsel

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

County Librarian

1, 2, 5, 6

County Sheriff Lieutenants

1, 2, 5

County Sheriff/Coroner

1, 2, 5, 6

Deputy County Counsel

1, 2, 3, 4, 5,6

Senior Deputy County Counsel

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Deputy Director Clinical Program Services, Behavioral Health

1, 2, 5, 6

DHHS Staff Services Manager

1, 2, 5

Director Child Support Services

1, 2, 5, 6

Director of Behavioral Health

1, 2, 5, 6

Director of Environmental Services

1, 2, 5, 6

Director of Health and Human Services

1, 2, 5, 6

Director of Nursing

1, 2, 5, 6

Director of  Community Development

1, 2, 3, 5, 6

Director of Public Works

1, 2, 3, 5, 6

District Attorney

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Human Resources Director

1, 2, 5, 6

Water Resources Division Manager

1, 2, 3, 5

IHSS Public Authority Services Manager

1, 2, 5

Program Manager II, APS and CPS

1, 2

Treasurer/Tax Collector

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Environmental Health Division Manager

1, 2, 3, 5

Local District Entities Appointed by Board of Supervisors

As required by district conflict code

Consultants*

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

*Consultants shall be included in the list of designated employees and shall disclose pursuant to the broadest disclosure category in the code subject to the following limitation: the county may determine in writing that a particular consultant is hired to perform a range of duties which is limited in scope and thus is not required to comply fully with the disclosure requirements in this section.

SECTION 2:

Appendix B of section 2-100 of Article XVI, of Chapter 2 of the Colusa County Code is amended to read as follows:

Appendix B

Schedule of Designated Employees and Officials

The disclosure categories listed below identify the types of investments, business entities, sources of income, or real property which the designated employee and official must disclose for each disclosure category to which they are designated.

Category 1: All investments and business positions in, and sources of income from, business entities that do business or own real property within the jurisdiction of the county, plan to do business or own real property within the jurisdiction of the county within the next year, or have done business or owned real property within the jurisdiction of the county within the past two years.

Category 2: All interests in real property which is located in whole or in part within, or not more than two miles outside, the jurisdiction of the county.

Category 3: All investments and business positions in, and sources of income from, business entities that are engaged in land development, construction or the acquisition or sale of real property within the jurisdiction of the county, plan to engage in such activities within the jurisdiction of the county within the next year, or have engaged in such activities within the jurisdiction of the county within the past two years.

Category 4: All investments and business positions in, and sources of income from, business entities that are banking, savings and loan, or other financial institutions.

Category 5: All investments and business positions in, and sources of income from, business entities that provide services, supplies, materials, machinery, vehicles or equipment of a type purchased or leased by the county and when the authorization to purchase, lease, acquire or make recommendations on such goods and services is within the scope of responsibilities of the designated employee or official.

Category 6: All investments and business positions in, and sources of income from, business entities that provide services, supplies, materials, machinery, vehicles or equipment of a type purchased or leased by the designated employee’s or official’s department.

SECTION 3

This ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after its passage.  It shall be published once with the names of the members of the Board of Supervisors voting for and against the ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Colusa, State of California, within fifteen (15) days after its passage.

Introduced at a regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors held on the 10th day of January, and passed and adopted by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Colusa, State of California, on the 13th day of October, by the following roll call vote:

AYES: Supervisors Kent S. Boes, John D. Loudon,
Gary J. Evans, J. Merced Corona
and Denise J. Carter.

NOES: None.

ABSENT: None.

ATTEST: Wendy G. Tyler, Clerk to the Board of Supervisors

/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

/s/ Denise J. Carter, Chair for the Colusa County Board of Supervisors

APPROVE AS TO FORM:
s/ Marcos Kropf, County

10/21/2020 – WPR #2020-1256

