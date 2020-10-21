COUNTY OF COLUSA

ORDINANCE NO. 809

AN ORDINANCE OF THE COLUSA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS ADOPTING CEQA STATUTORY EXEMPTIONS, AMENDING THE COUNTY ZONING MAPS, AND REZONING VARIOUS PARCELS IN THE COLLEGE CITY AREA.

The Board of Supervisors for the Count of Colusa ordains as follows:

SECTION 1.

The provisions of this ordinance are exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act pursuant to Title 14, Article 5 of the California Code of Regulations Sections 15060(c)(2) because this project will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment, and 15061(b)(3) because there is no possibility this ordinance may have a significant effect on the environment.

SECTION 2.

The official zoning maps of Colusa County are amended to change the zoning designation of Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs) 019-130-049, 019-130-050, 019-130-051, 019-130-052, and 019-130-015, totaling approximately 200-acres, from Exclusive Agriculture (E-A) and Flood Management (F-M) to Resource Management (R-M) and amends the official zoning maps of Colusa County, changing the zoning designation of APN 019-130-079 from Resource Management (R-M) to Exclusive Agriculture (E-A) totaling approximately 13 acres:

SECTION 5.

This ordinance shall become effective thirty (30) days after its passage. It shall be published once with the names of the members of the Board of Supervisors voting for and against the ordinance in a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Colusa, State of California, within fifteen (15) days after its passage.

Introduced, passed, and adopted by the Board of Supervisors of the County of Colusa, State of California, on the 13th day of October, 2020, by the following roll call vote:

AYES: Supervisors Kent S. Boes, John D. Loudon,

Gary J. Evans, J. Merced Corona

and Denise J. Carter.

NOES: None.

ABSENT: None.

ATTEST: Wendy G. Tyler, Clerk to the Board of Supervisors

/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

/s/ Denise J. Carter, Chair for the Colusa County Board of Supervisors

APPROVE AS TO FORM:

/s/ Marcos Kropf, County Counsel

10/21/2020 – WPR #2020-1257