City of Colusa – Ordinance No. 533

CITY OF COLUSA
ORDINANCE NO. 533

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD,
AND P-F-PD) AND SINGLE-FAMILY (R-1) RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

AND ADOPTING A GENERAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN

(City-CIP Annexation Area / Z-01-2019; GDP-01-2019)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa City Council adopted Ordinance No. 533 on November 17, 2020. The Ordinance was passed and adopted by a 5-0 vote of Mayor Josh Hill, and Council Members Brent Nobles, Dave Markss, Greg Ponciano and Thomas Reische. Ordinance No. 533 approves the prezoning to Planned Development and Single-Family Residential District and adoption of a General Development Plan for Colusa Industrial Properties (CIP) Annexation area.  The full text is on the City’s website at www.cityofcolusa.com

11/25/2020 – WPR #2020-1460

More Local News

