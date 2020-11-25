CITY OF COLUSA

ORDINANCE NO. 533

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUSA APPROVING PREZONING TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT (M-1-PD, M-2-PD,

AND P-F-PD) AND SINGLE-FAMILY (R-1) RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

AND ADOPTING A GENERAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN

(City-CIP Annexation Area / Z-01-2019; GDP-01-2019)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa City Council adopted Ordinance No. 533 on November 17, 2020. The Ordinance was passed and adopted by a 5-0 vote of Mayor Josh Hill, and Council Members Brent Nobles, Dave Markss, Greg Ponciano and Thomas Reische. Ordinance No. 533 approves the prezoning to Planned Development and Single-Family Residential District and adoption of a General Development Plan for Colusa Industrial Properties (CIP) Annexation area. The full text is on the City’s website at www.cityofcolusa.com

11/25/2020 – WPR #2020-1460