FBN – Cal Medical Care Home Health

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000085
Date filed: October 6, 2020
The following persons are doing business as:
CAL MEDICAL CARE HOME HEALTH
Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
Mailing Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
Name of Registrant(s):
COLUSA MEDICAL CENTER, LLC
199 E. WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company
(AI #ON 201623510287)
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A
/s/ Gurpreet Singh, owner
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
10/14, 10/21, 10/28, 11/04/2020 – WPR #2020-1250