FBN – Arbuckle Health Clinic

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 2020-0000091

Date filed: October 15, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:

ARBUCKLE HEALTH CLINIC

Business Address: 900 KING STREET, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912

Mailing Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):

COLUSA MEDICAL CENTER LLC, 199 E. WEBSTER STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Company

(AI #ON 201623510287)

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/01/2018

/s/ Gurpreet Singh, Member/Manager

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

10/21, 10/28, 11/04, 11/11/2020 – WPR #2020-1268