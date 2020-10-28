FBN – Walt’s Trains and Electronics

Thursday, October 29, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000097
Date filed: October 26, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:
WALT’S TRAINS AND ELECTRONICS

Business Address: 1140 3RD STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
Mailing Address: 1140 3RD STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):
SCHEDLER, CAROLYN A., 1140 3RD STREET, COLUSA,CA 95932
SCHEDLER, WALTER J., 1140 3RD STREET, COLUSA,CA 95932

This business is conducted by a Married Couple

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/23/2013

/s/ Walter J. Schedler

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

11/04, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25/2020 – WPR #2020-1299

