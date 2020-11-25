FBN: Ariiasbtque

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 2020-0000106

Date filed: November 17, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:

ARIIASBTQUE

Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1703, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Name of Registrant(s):

ARIAS SANCHEZ, MARGARITA,, 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

This business is conducted by an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/ Margarita Arias S.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2020 – WPR #2020-1469