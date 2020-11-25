Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Home Legal/Public Notice FBN FBN: Ariiasbtque

Classifieds & Legal Notices

FBN: Ariiasbtque

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 7
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000106
Date filed: November 17, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:
ARIIASBTQUE

Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987
Mailing Address: PO BOX 1703, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Name of Registrant(s):
ARIAS SANCHEZ, MARGARITA,, 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

This business is conducted by an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a

/s/ Margarita Arias S.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

11/25, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16/2020 – WPR #2020-1469

More Public Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

More Classifieds

County of Colusa – Various Positions

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Colusa County Health and Human Services Registered Nurse / Public Health Nurse I/II/III – Extra Help $50.19 - $64.07 per hour Req:  CA DL, RN license and PHN...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Paraeducator

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 540-A 6th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912 (530) 476-2892 ext. 13004 ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLASSIFIED POSITION PARAEDUCATOR - 2020/2021 180 days/year, 4 hours/day, 5 days/week LOCATION: Arbuckle...
Read more

Colusa County Child Support Child Support Assistant

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Colusa County Child Support CHILD SUPPORT ASSISTANT $37,435.63 - $45,503.12/yr. plus benefits Yolo County is now recruiting for the following position for the Department of Child Support...
Read more

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review