Thursday, December 10, 2020

FBN – ROYAL QUEEN’S FAMILY INSURANCE

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000111
Date filed: December 04, 2020
The following persons are doing business as:
ROYAL QUEEN’S FAMILY INSURANCE

Business Address: 1846 3RD STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
Mailing Address: 1846 3RD STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):
DOMINGUEZ MARTINEZ, REYNA A.
1846 3RD STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

This business is conducted by an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a
/s/ Reyna A. Dominguez Martinez

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2020 – WPR #2020-1573

More Local News

