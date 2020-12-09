FBN – Purdys of Colusa

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000109
Date filed: December 03, 2020
The following persons are doing business as:
PURDYS OF COLUSA
Business Address: 277 CYNTHIA DRIVE, COLUSA, CA 95932
Mailing Address: 277 CYNTHIA DRIVE, COLUSA, CA 95932
Name of Registrant(s):
CARRILLO, ANTHONY D
277 CYNTHIA DRIVE, COLUSA, CA 95932
This business is conducted by an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/1/2019
/s/ Anthony Carrillo
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2020 – WPR #2020-1575