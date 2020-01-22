FBN – Sandoval Labor Contractor

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000001
Date filed: January 3, 2020
The following persons are doing business as:
SANDOVAL LABOR CONTRACTOR
Business Address: 6434 Myers Road, Williams, CA 95987
Mailing Address: PO Box 81, Williams, CA 95987
Name of Registrant(s):
1. Sandoval, Elvira, 6434 Myers Road, Williams, CA 95987
This business is conducted by an Individual
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a.
/s/ Alyssa Maeias
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
/s/ Yvonne Mayberry, Deputy
01/22, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12/2020 – WPR #2020-0059