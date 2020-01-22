FBN – Sandoval Labor Contractor

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 2020-0000001

Date filed: January 3, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:

SANDOVAL LABOR CONTRACTOR

Business Address: 6434 Myers Road, Williams, CA 95987

Mailing Address: PO Box 81, Williams, CA 95987

Name of Registrant(s):

1. Sandoval, Elvira, 6434 Myers Road, Williams, CA 95987

This business is conducted by an Individual

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: n/a.

/s/ Alyssa Maeias

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

/s/ Yvonne Mayberry, Deputy

01/22, 01/29, 02/05, 02/12/2020 – WPR #2020-0059