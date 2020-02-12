FBN: MCJ Honey Bees Co. and MCJ Trucking Co.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 2020-0000012

Date filed: February 5, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:

MCJ HONEY BEES CO

AND

MCJ TRUCKING CO

Business Address: 31 Mission Ave, Arbuckle, CA 95912

Mailing Address: PO Box 645, Arbuckle, CA 95912

Name of Registrant(s):

Acevedo, Mario, 31 Mission Ave., Arbuckle, CA 95912

This business is conducted by Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/12/2016.

/s/ Mario Acevedo

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

/s/ Jackie Olivares, Deputy

02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/04/2020 – WPR #2020-0210