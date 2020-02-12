FBN: MCJ Honey Bees Co. and MCJ Trucking Co.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000012
Date filed: February 5, 2020
The following persons are doing business as:
MCJ HONEY BEES CO
AND
MCJ TRUCKING CO
Business Address: 31 Mission Ave, Arbuckle, CA 95912
Mailing Address: PO Box 645, Arbuckle, CA 95912
Name of Registrant(s):
- Acevedo, Mario, 31 Mission Ave., Arbuckle, CA 95912
This business is conducted by Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/12/2016.
/s/ Mario Acevedo
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
/s/ Jackie Olivares, Deputy
02/12, 02/19, 02/26, 03/04/2020 – WPR #2020-0210