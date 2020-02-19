FBN – Williams Redi-Mix

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 2020-0000011

Date filed: February 4, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:

WILLIAMS REDI-MIX

Business Address: 1310 Husted Road, Williams, CA 95987

Mailing Address: PO Box 1250 Clearlake Oaks, CA 95423

Name of Registrant(s):

Clearlake Lava, Inc., 14572 E. Highway 20, Clearlake Oaks, CA 95423.

This business is conducted by Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/2020.

/s/ Donald Van Pelt, President

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

/s/ Jackie Olivares, Deputy

02/19, 02/26, 03/04, 03/11/2020 – WPR #2020-0214