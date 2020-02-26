FBN – The Money Tree Services

By
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
-
64

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT
FILE NO. 2020-0000016

Date filed: February 19, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:
THE MONEY TREE SERVICES

Business Address: 628 Fremont Street, Colusa, CA 95932
Mailing Address: 628 Fremont Street, Colusa, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):
Lara, Sayrol, 2869 Carmelita Dr., Yuba City, CA 95993

This business is conducted by Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/19/2020.
/s/ Sayrol Lara

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
/s/ Yvonne Mayberry, Deputy

02/26, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2020 – WPR #2020-0286

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
https://williamspioneer.com
Lloyd Green Jr. is the Owner and Publisher of the Williams Pioneer Review. He is dedicated in publishing the news and informing the community of Colusa County. Lloyd has been with the publication since 2008, and purchased the business in 2010. Under his ownership the newspaper has grown significantly in subscriptions, publishes weekly, and obtained the title of Newspaper of General Circulation by the Superior Court of Colusa County in Sept. 2017. Lloyd is also the director of advertising, classified manager, legal notice clerk, and circulation manager. To contact Lloyd, email him at lloyd@colusacountynews.net or call (530) 458-4141 ext. 100.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR