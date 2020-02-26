FBN – The Money Tree Services

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 2020-0000016

Date filed: February 19, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:

THE MONEY TREE SERVICES

Business Address: 628 Fremont Street, Colusa, CA 95932

Mailing Address: 628 Fremont Street, Colusa, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):

Lara, Sayrol, 2869 Carmelita Dr., Yuba City, CA 95993

This business is conducted by Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 02/19/2020.

/s/ Sayrol Lara

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

/s/ Yvonne Mayberry, Deputy

02/26, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2020 – WPR #2020-0286