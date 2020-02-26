FBN – Royal Cuts Barbershop

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 2020-0000015

Date filed: February 11, 2020

The following persons are doing business as:

ROYAL CUTS BARBERSHOP

Business Address: 208 Main Street, Colusa, CA 95932

Mailing Address: 935 Almond Ave, Arbuckle, CA 95912

Name of Registrant(s):

Corona, Miguel A, 935 Almond Ave., Arbuckle, CA 95912

This business is conducted by Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ Miguel Corona

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

/s/ Yvonne Mayberry, Deputy

02/26, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2020 – WPR #2020-0285