COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing November 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, to consider the following:

Use Permit #20-02, Clinton Wills – Proposed Resolution of the Planning Commission to adopt a CEQA Exemption and approve a Use Permit to construct and operate a public storage facility, which consists of two 3,200 square foot metal buildings on an approximately 15,000 square feet site. The project site is zoned Community Commercial (C-2). The project site is located approximately 130 feet north of the intersection of State Route (SR) 45 and Prince Street on the east side of SR 45, between the Sacramento River and SR 45, identified as APN 012-013-004.

The Planning Commission will consider an exemption from CEQA pursuant to Title 14, Article 19 of the California Code of Regulations and Adopt a Categorical Exemption, because the project is considered exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15303(c) New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures because the commercial construction is less than 10,000 square feet, in an urbanized area and appropriately zoned with approval of the Use Permit.

Documentation and information regarding the project may be obtained at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0480. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Secretary to the Planning Commission, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530)458-0480, or by e-mail at kjohanns@countyofcolusa.org. Additional documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

If you challenge the proposed project or environmental determination in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Dated: October 16, 2020

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

10/21/2020 – WPR #2020-1261