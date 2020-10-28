City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council chambers in the Colusa City Hall located at 425 Webster Street on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter. The meeting is for the purpose of reviewing, and making a recommendation to the City Council on, the following item:

1. Resolution of the Planning Commission of the City of Colusa recommending City Council approval of a general plan amendment, rezoning from Open Space District to Light Industrial District and Public Facilities District, and Tentative Subdivision Map approval to subdivide 50.54 acres into five parcels

Applicant: Ed Hulbert (c/o Colusa Industrial Properties)

Assessor Parcel Numbers:017-130-106

Address: 50 Sunrise Drive, Colusa, CA 95932

All interested parties are invited to attend and express their opinions or provide written comments before the hearing. Documents may be reviewed at, and written comments can be submitted to, the Planning Department at the above address, until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Oral comments can be made at the public hearing. Additional questions may be directed to Bryan Stice, Community Development Manager, at (530) 458-4740 x103.

Members of the public can view the Planning Commission meeting live through Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/91534953369, or they may call in to listen +1 669 900 9128 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656. When prompted during the call, enter Webinar ID: 915 3495 3369.

Challenges to the Planning Commission’s decision may be limited only to those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Colusa at, or prior to, the public hearing.

10/28/2020 – WPR #2020-1305