Thursday, October 29, 2020

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council chambers in the Colusa City Hall located at 425 Webster Street on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter.  The meeting is for the purpose of reviewing, and making a recommendation to the City Council on, the following item:

1 A Resolution of the City of Colusa Planning Commission recommending City Council approval of a Development Agreement between the City of Colusa and Bud Brother’s Inc. relative to the potential establishment and operation of a non-storefront cannabis delivery business located at 208 and 210 6th Street in Colusa.

Applicants: William Zapata – 528 Washington Avenue, Yuba City, CA

All interested parties are invited to attend and express their opinions or provide written comments before the hearing.  Documents may be reviewed at, and written comments can be submitted to, the Planning Department at the above address, until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.  Oral comments can be made at the public hearing.  Additional questions may be directed to Bryan Stice, Community Development Manager, at (530) 458-4740 x103.

Members of the public can view the Planning Commission meeting live through Zoom at: https://zoom.us/j/91534953369, or they may call in to listen +1 669 900 9128  or +1 346 248 7799  or +1 253 215 8782  or +1 301 715 8592  or +1 312 626 6799  or +1 646 558 8656. When prompted during the call, enter Webinar ID: 915 3495 3369.

Challenges to the Planning Commission’s decision may be limited only to those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Colusa at, or prior to, the public hearing.

10/28/2020 – WPR #2020-1304

