CITY OF COLUSA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the CITY COUNCIL will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council chambers in the Colusa City Hall located at 425 Webster Street on Tuesday, November 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. or soon thereafter. The meeting is for the purpose of reviewing, and potentially approving, the following items:

1. A Resolution of the City Council adopting a Mitigated Negative Declaration in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) in support of annexation, prezoning, and subdivision of 12.83 acres of property located at 1425 5th Street.

2. A Resolution of the City Council approving a Resolution of Application to annex approximately 12.83 acres located at 1425 5th Street into the City of Colusa.

3. An Ordinance of the City Council prezoning approximately 12.83 acres located at 1425 5th Street to Single Family Residential (R-1) District.

4. A Resolution of the City Council approving a tentative subdivision map to subdivide approximately 12.83 acres located at 1425 5th Street into 34 single-family residential lots.

Applicant: Jon and Juliann Cheney and Jeffrey Wilson

1425 5th Street , Colusa CA 95932

All interested parties are invited to submit written comments to the Planning Department at planning@cityofcolusa.com, to the Planning Department at the above address, or by dropping off a comment at the City Hall drop box. All written comments will need to be dropped off by 5:00 p.m. on November 16, 2020.

Please contact Bryan Stice, Community Development Manager, at (530) 458-4740 x103 for further information.

Challenges to the City Council’s decision may be limited only to those issues raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Colusa at, or prior to, the public hearing.

11/04/2020 – WPR #2020-1324