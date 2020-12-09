City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Colusa Local Agency Formation Commission will hold a public hearing on the following item:

Consideration of a Sphere of Influence Update and Municipal Service Review for the Colusa County Waterworks District #1 in Grimes, Colusa LAFCO is charged with applying the policies and provisions of the Cortese-Knox-Hertzberg Act to its determinations regarding Municipal Service Reviews. LAFCO is required to conduct a Municipal Service Review consistent with the policies and procedures of Colusa LAFCO and the LAFCO Act.

The Draft Municipal Service Review/Sphere of Influence update will be available for review on the Colusa LAFCO website www.colusalafco.org five (5) days prior to the hearing. The contact person is John Benoit, Executive Officer who may be reached at (530) 458-0593 or lafco@countyofcolusa.org

The public hearing will be held at 546 Jay Street, Colusa California or by electronic means (zoom) on the 7th day of January 2021 at 3:00 P.M., at which time and place interested persons may attend and be heard. If you challenge the action of the Commission on any of the above stated items in court, it may be limited to only those issues raised at the public hearings described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Colusa County Local Agency Formation Commission at, or prior to, the public hearing.

LOCAL AGENCY FORMATION COMMISSION

John Benoit, Executive Officer

12/09/2020 – WPR 2020-1560