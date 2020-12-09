Thursday, December 10, 2020

City of Williams – Meeting Notice

CITY OF WILLIAMS CITY COUNCIL
MEETING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Williams will hold a meeting on WEDSDAY, December 16, 2020 at 6:00p.m.  The meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber of City Hall, 810 “E” Street, Williams.  This meeting is being conducted to allow staff and the public to participate in the meeting via teleconference, pursuant to Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20 dated March 17, 2020 which authorizes local legislative bodies to hold public meetings this way to make public meeting accessible telephonically to all members of the public and staff in an effort to observe Social Distancing Recommendations.  Balancing the health risks associated with COVID-19, while appreciating the publics to conduct the people’s business in transparent and open manner, the City wants you to know that you can submit your comment in writing as noted above before 6:00 pm, December 16, 2020.

Ordinance Amendment.  The City Council will consider an ordinance amendment amending section 17.01.030 and table 17.01.030.6, 17.01.030.8 & 17.01.030.20 of the Williams Municipal Code creating an outdoor cannabis cultivation overlay zone.  

Members of the public are encouraged to participate in the teleconference.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/5304735389?pwd=d1NQcnI0MC9NVVFHMWVndTRYMUNQZz09

Meeting ID: 530 473 5389     Passcode: 6URGMv

Or participate via telephone:

US Toll-free: 888 788 0099 US Toll-free

Meeting ID: 530 473 5389     Passcode: 6URGMv

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and present written and / or oral comments on the matters being considered.  If you challenge these matters in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing(s) described in this notice, or in written correspondence submitted to the City Clerk at, or prior to, the public hearing(s).

12/09/2020 – WPR #2020-1561

