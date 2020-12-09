COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public hearing January 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, to consider the following:

Tentative Subdivision Map #20-01 Colusa Industrial Properties – Proposed Resolution of the Planning Commission to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration and Mitigation, Monitoring, and Reporting Program for a Tentative Parcel Map dividing 211.17+/- acres into 16 parcels and designated remainder (Parcel 1 – 5.00 acres, Parcel 2 – 5.00 acres, Parcel 3 – 4.00 acres, Parcel 4 – 2.00 acres, Parcel 5 – 19.52 acres, Parcel 6 – 9.45 acres, Parcel 7 – 6.33 acres, Parcel 8 – 19.34 acres, Parcel 9 – 10.92 acres, Parcel 10 – 1.37 acres, Parcel 11 – 14.75 acres, Parcel 12 – 9.53 acres, Parcel 13 – 13.95 acres, and a Designated Remainder – 74.69 acres) for existing and future development and (Parcel A – 7.77 acres, Parcel B – 4.69 acres and Parcel C – 2.86 acres) for existing and proposed infrastructure. The property is zoned Heavy Industrial (M-2), located at 2855 Niagara Avenue approximately 2,700 feet northwest of the intersection of State Route 20 and Niagara Avenue, and identified as APNs 017-130-082, 083, 084, and 099.

The environmental document public review period begins on December 10, 2020 and ends on December 31, 2020. Documentation and information regarding the project may be obtained at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0480. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Secretary to the Planning Commission, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530)458-0480 or kjohanns@countyofcolusa.org, All documentation is also available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

If you challenge the proposed project or environmental determination in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Dated: December 3, 2020

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

12/09/2020 – WPR #2020-1562