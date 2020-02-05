County of Colusa Notice of Intent to File Application

By
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
-
12

 

 

 

COUNTY OF COLUSA
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION

 

 

 

Colusa County intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Rural Utilities Service.  The project includes repairs of damages to the water supply systems for County Service Area 1 and transportation infrastructure caused by the Mendocino Complex Fires.  Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the Colusa County Public Works Department at 1215 Market Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0466 or by email at mjazevedo@countyofcolusa.com.

02/05/2020 – WPR #2020-0128

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
https://williamspioneer.com
Lloyd Green Jr. is the Owner and Publisher of the Williams Pioneer Review. He is dedicated in publishing the news and informing the community of Colusa County. Lloyd has been with the publication since 2008, and purchased the business in 2010. Under his ownership the newspaper has grown significantly in subscriptions, publishes weekly, and obtained the title of Newspaper of General Circulation by the Superior Court of Colusa County in Sept. 2017. Lloyd is also the director of advertising, classified manager, legal notice clerk, and circulation manager. To contact Lloyd, email him at lloyd@colusacountynews.net or call (530) 458-4141 ext. 100.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR