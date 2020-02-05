COUNTY OF COLUSA
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE APPLICATION
Colusa County intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Rural Utilities Service. The project includes repairs of damages to the water supply systems for County Service Area 1 and transportation infrastructure caused by the Mendocino Complex Fires. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the Colusa County Public Works Department at 1215 Market Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0466 or by email at mjazevedo@countyofcolusa.com.
02/05/2020 – WPR #2020-0128