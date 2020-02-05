Williams Unified School District Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLLIC HEARING

REGARDING PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A DEVELOPER FEE STUDY

AND THE INCREASE OF THE STATUTORY SCHOOL FEE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Governing Board of the Williams Unified School District will hold a hearing and consider input from the public on the proposed adoption of a Developer Fee Justification Study for the District and an increase in the statutory school facility fee (“Level I Fee”) on new residential and commercial/industrial developments as approved by the State Allocation Board on January 22, 2020 The adoption of the Study and the increase of the Level I Fee are necessary to fund the construction of needed school facilities to accommodate students due to development.

Members of the public are invited to comment in writing, on or before February 20, 2020 or appear in person at the hearing at 6:30 p.m. on February 20, 2020 at the following location:

Williams High School, College & Career Center,

260 11th Street, Williams, CA 95987

Materials regarding the Study and the Level I Fee are on file and are available for public review at the District Office located at 499 Marguerite Street, Suite C, Williams, CA.

Dated: February 5, 2020

02/05, 02/12/2020 – WPR #2020-0127