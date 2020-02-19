COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing March 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, to consider the following:

Tentative Parcel Map #20-02, ED #20-02, Thomas Armstrong – Proposed Resolution of the Planning Commission to adopt CEQA Exemptions and approve a Tentative Parcel Map dividing a 800± acre parcel into one parcel: Parcel 1 – 160± acres and a Designated Remainder of 640± acres on property zoned Exclusive Agriculture (E-A), located approximately one mile south of the intersection of State Route 45 and Tule Road and approximately 3.5 miles southeast of the Community of Grimes.

Documentation and information regarding the project may be obtained at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0480. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Secretary to the Planning Commission, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530)458-0480, or by e-mail at tloudon@countyofcolusa.cd. Additional documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

If you challenge the proposed project or environmental determination in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Dated: February 11, 2020

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

02/19/2020 – WPR #2020-0223