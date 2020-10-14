COLUSA COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

PUBLIC NOTICE

I, Daniel A Charter, Colusa County Tax Collector, hereby announce that the regular secured tax bills will be mailed on or before November 1, 2020, to all property owners, at the addresses shown on the tax roll. If you own property in Colusa County, and do not receive a tax bill by November 10, contact the tax collector’s office at 547 Market Street Suite 111, Colusa, CA 95932 or call (530) 458-0440.

Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the responsibility to make timely payment.

The FIRST INSTALLMENT is due and payable on November 1, 2020 and will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m, on December 10, 2020; thereafter a 10% penalty will be added.

The SECOND INSTALLMENT is due on February 1, 2021, and will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 p.m. on April 10, 2021; thereafter a 10% penalty will be added plus a $20 cost.

Both installments may be paid when the first installment is due,

Payments may be mailed to 547 Market Street, Suite 111, Colusa, CA 95932. Mailed payments must be POSTMARKED BY THE DELINQUENT DATE to avoid late penalties. Payments also may be made in person at the tax collector’s office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday, holidays excepted.

Daniel A. Charter

Colusa County Treasurer/Tax Collector

