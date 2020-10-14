Meridian Elementary School District – School Lunch Notice

Meridian Elementary School District
Announces an amendment to its’ Policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at NO CHARGE
At the following site:
Meridian Elementary School
15898 Central Street
Meridian, CA 95957
For additional information, please contact:
Anne Sykes, District Director of Operations, CFO
Meridian Elementary School (530)696-2604
10/14/2020 – WPR #2020-1251