Meridian Elementary School District – School Lunch Notice

Meridian Elementary School District

Announces an amendment to its’ Policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year.

All students will be served lunch and breakfast at NO CHARGE

At the following site:

Meridian Elementary School

15898 Central Street

Meridian, CA 95957

For additional information, please contact:

Anne Sykes, District Director of Operations, CFO

Meridian Elementary School (530)696-2604

10/14/2020 – WPR #2020-1251