Public Notice – Colusa County Polling Places and Precinct Boards

PUBLIC NOTICE

ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2020
POLLS OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.

COLUSA COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE
546 JAY STREET, SUITE 200, COLUSA CA 95932

(530) 458-0500 or toll free 1-877-458-0501

Colusa County Polling Places and Precinct Boards

Precinct No. & Name – Precinct Boards

105  ARBUCKLE COLLEGE-CITY A

Holy Cross Mission Church, Social Hall
408 Laurel Street, Arbuckle, CA  95912

Precinct Board: James Scheimer, Inspector, Diana Lytal, Clerk, Cynthia Peterson, Clerk, Mary Traynham, Clerk, Bonnie Rose,  Bilingual Clerk

106  ARBUCKLE B

Pierce High School, North Gym
960 Wildwood Rd, Arbuckle, CA  95912

Precinct Board: John R. Lauppe, Inspector, Kay Lemos, Clerk, Melissia Dowden, Clerk, Karyn Jo Burgess, Clerk, Nohemi Espino Sanchez, Bilingual Clerk, Monica Sankey, Clerk

214  VISTA B

Colusa Assembly of God Church
1747 Hwy 20, Colusa CA  95932

Precinct Board: Melissa Kitts, Inspector, Patti Jo Cairo, Clerk, Barbara Gomes, Clerk, Tessa Reynoso, Clerk, Norma Velazquez, Bilingual Clerk, Audrey Dunn, Student Clerk

301  GENEVA 

Education Village, Multipurpose Room
499 Margurite Street, Williams

Precinct Board: Ann Nordyke, Inspector, Therese Lamoree, Clerk, Jaqueline Rivera Larios, Bilingual Clerk, Amber Mendez-Kesterson, Clerk, Sierra Reading, Clerk, Lisa Selover, Clerk, Susie Wescoatt, Clerk, Montserrat Arambula Aceves, Bilingual Student Clerk, Tien Tungasmita, Student Clerk

323  WILLIAMS   

Education Village, Multipurpose Room
499 Margurite Street, Williams, CA  95987

Precinct Board: Ann Nordyke, Inspector, Anahy Arambula, Bilingual Clerk, Caroline Brady, Clerk, Diane Helms, Clerk, Paola Orduno, Bilingual Student Clerk

324  VALLEY RANCH

Education Village, Multipurpose Room
499 Margurite Street, Williams, CA  95987

Precinct Board: Heather Wilson Jensen, Inspector, Philip Gross, Inspector, Sara Dunn, Clerk, Carolan Ferreria, Clerk, Ashley Lopez, Bilingual Student Clerk

401 MAXWELL

Maxwell Legion Hall
250 Oak Street, Maxwell, CA  95955

Precinct Board: Nancy Loudon, Precinct Inspector, Susan Barrett, Clerk, Cynthia Lovelace, Clerk, Valeria Bautista, Student Bilingual Clerk, Danny Ellersick, Clerk, Allison Costa, Clerk

427  CORTINA       

Williams Community Center
860 C Street, Williams, CA  95987

Precinct Board: Ronald Simmons, Inspector, Barbara Pennebaker, Clerk, Denise Conrado, Clerk, Molly Rivera, Clerk, Litzie Leos-Sanchez, Bilingual Student Clerk

500  NEWLAND

VFW Post 2441 (Veteran’s Hall)
108 E Main Street, Colusa CA 95932

Precinct Board: Carol Pearson, Inspector, Catherine Garcia, Inspector, Betty Huson, Clerk

512  COLUSA – A

Our Lady of Lourdes Parrish Hall
335 Oak Street (3rd & Oak), Colusa CA  95932

Precinct Board: Pam Ernst, Inspector, Marie Clare, Clerk, Maggie Roa, Bilingual Clerk, Amy Manville, Clerk, Susie Stephens, Clerk

513  COLUSA – B

Senior Center/Scouts Cabin
901 Parkhill Street, Colusa CA 95932

Precinct Board: Ann Amsden, Inspector, Marilyn Acree, Clerk, Pam Dagrossa, Clerk, Jere Moss, Clerk

The polling place location may be found on the back side of your county Sample Ballot/ Voter Information Pamphlet that was mailed to each registered voter.  Voters may also look up their polling place location, their registration status, and view their Sample Ballot/Voter Information Pamphlet online at www.countyofcolusa.org/elections  or call 1-877-458-0501.

Voting In Person:   Bring the unvoted mail ballot with you to your designated polling place on Election Day.  You will need to surrender your unvoted ballot and the yellow return envelope at the polling place.  See your voter guide or the pamphlet included with your ballot for more details.

Vote By Mail voters: May return their voted ballot by mail, drop box located outside of 546 Jay Street, Colusa, deliver it to the Registrar of Voters office, or drop it off at any polling place on Election Day. Voters may hand deliver their ballots to any polling place on November 3rd Election Day before close of polls at 8:00p.m.  If mailing, Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by November 3, 2020 8:00p.m. AND received by the Elections Office no later than 17 days after the election.  Voters may also drop off their voted ballots at the Elections Office Monday – Friday between 8:30a.m.-4p.m.

November 2,  8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and November 3, 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Vote by Mail voters can take advantage of the drive-up drop-off service located at 546 Jay Street, in front of the Elections Office (Hall of Records).

Election Results will be posted on the website after 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020, and will continue to be updated until all precincts have reported.

For more information call the Elections Office at 458-0500 or toll free 1-877-458-0501.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez

County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters

10/28/2020 • WPR #2020-1296

