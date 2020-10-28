Public Notice – Colusa County Polling Places and Precinct Boards

PUBLIC NOTICE

ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2020

POLLS OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND CLOSE AT 8:00 P.M.

COLUSA COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE

546 JAY STREET, SUITE 200, COLUSA CA 95932

(530) 458-0500 or toll free 1-877-458-0501

Colusa County Polling Places and Precinct Boards

Precinct No. & Name – Precinct Boards 105 ARBUCKLE COLLEGE-CITY A Holy Cross Mission Church, Social Hall

408 Laurel Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912 Precinct Board: James Scheimer, Inspector, Diana Lytal, Clerk, Cynthia Peterson, Clerk, Mary Traynham, Clerk, Bonnie Rose, Bilingual Clerk 106 ARBUCKLE B Pierce High School, North Gym

960 Wildwood Rd, Arbuckle, CA 95912 Precinct Board: John R. Lauppe, Inspector, Kay Lemos, Clerk, Melissia Dowden, Clerk, Karyn Jo Burgess, Clerk, Nohemi Espino Sanchez, Bilingual Clerk, Monica Sankey, Clerk 214 VISTA B Colusa Assembly of God Church

1747 Hwy 20, Colusa CA 95932 Precinct Board: Melissa Kitts, Inspector, Patti Jo Cairo, Clerk, Barbara Gomes, Clerk, Tessa Reynoso, Clerk, Norma Velazquez, Bilingual Clerk, Audrey Dunn, Student Clerk 301 GENEVA Education Village, Multipurpose Room

499 Margurite Street, Williams Precinct Board: Ann Nordyke, Inspector, Therese Lamoree, Clerk, Jaqueline Rivera Larios, Bilingual Clerk, Amber Mendez-Kesterson, Clerk, Sierra Reading, Clerk, Lisa Selover, Clerk, Susie Wescoatt, Clerk, Montserrat Arambula Aceves, Bilingual Student Clerk, Tien Tungasmita, Student Clerk 323 WILLIAMS Education Village, Multipurpose Room

499 Margurite Street, Williams, CA 95987 Precinct Board: Ann Nordyke, Inspector, Anahy Arambula, Bilingual Clerk, Caroline Brady, Clerk, Diane Helms, Clerk, Paola Orduno, Bilingual Student Clerk 324 VALLEY RANCH Education Village, Multipurpose Room

499 Margurite Street, Williams, CA 95987 Precinct Board: Heather Wilson Jensen, Inspector, Philip Gross, Inspector, Sara Dunn, Clerk, Carolan Ferreria, Clerk, Ashley Lopez, Bilingual Student Clerk 401 MAXWELL Maxwell Legion Hall

250 Oak Street, Maxwell, CA 95955 Precinct Board: Nancy Loudon, Precinct Inspector, Susan Barrett, Clerk, Cynthia Lovelace, Clerk, Valeria Bautista, Student Bilingual Clerk, Danny Ellersick, Clerk, Allison Costa, Clerk 427 CORTINA Williams Community Center

860 C Street, Williams, CA 95987 Precinct Board: Ronald Simmons, Inspector, Barbara Pennebaker, Clerk, Denise Conrado, Clerk, Molly Rivera, Clerk, Litzie Leos-Sanchez, Bilingual Student Clerk 500 NEWLAND VFW Post 2441 (Veteran’s Hall)

108 E Main Street, Colusa CA 95932 Precinct Board: Carol Pearson, Inspector, Catherine Garcia, Inspector, Betty Huson, Clerk 512 COLUSA – A Our Lady of Lourdes Parrish Hall

335 Oak Street (3rd & Oak), Colusa CA 95932 Precinct Board: Pam Ernst, Inspector, Marie Clare, Clerk, Maggie Roa, Bilingual Clerk, Amy Manville, Clerk, Susie Stephens, Clerk 513 COLUSA – B Senior Center/Scouts Cabin

901 Parkhill Street, Colusa CA 95932 Precinct Board: Ann Amsden, Inspector, Marilyn Acree, Clerk, Pam Dagrossa, Clerk, Jere Moss, Clerk

The polling place location may be found on the back side of your county Sample Ballot/ Voter Information Pamphlet that was mailed to each registered voter. Voters may also look up their polling place location, their registration status, and view their Sample Ballot/Voter Information Pamphlet online at www.countyofcolusa.org/elections or call 1-877-458-0501.

Voting In Person: Bring the unvoted mail ballot with you to your designated polling place on Election Day. You will need to surrender your unvoted ballot and the yellow return envelope at the polling place. See your voter guide or the pamphlet included with your ballot for more details.

Vote By Mail voters: May return their voted ballot by mail, drop box located outside of 546 Jay Street, Colusa, deliver it to the Registrar of Voters office, or drop it off at any polling place on Election Day. Voters may hand deliver their ballots to any polling place on November 3rd Election Day before close of polls at 8:00p.m. If mailing, Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by November 3, 2020 8:00p.m. AND received by the Elections Office no later than 17 days after the election. Voters may also drop off their voted ballots at the Elections Office Monday – Friday between 8:30a.m.-4p.m.

November 2, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m., and November 3, 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Vote by Mail voters can take advantage of the drive-up drop-off service located at 546 Jay Street, in front of the Elections Office (Hall of Records).

Election Results will be posted on the website after 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020, and will continue to be updated until all precincts have reported.

For more information call the Elections Office at 458-0500 or toll free 1-877-458-0501.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez

County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters

10/28/2020 • WPR #2020-1296