Thursday, October 29, 2020

Colusa County Zoning Administrator Notice of Public Hearing

COLUSA COUNTY ZONING ADMINISTRATOR
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A hearing will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, California.  All interested persons are invited to submit comments in writing, or attend and be heard.  Written comments should be filed with the Community Development Department.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the applicants as listed below have applied to the Colusa County Zoning Administrator for the designated projects at each respective location which require a minor use permit, minor variance, and/or environmental determination:

Minor Use Permit #20-01, William Schwartz – Proposed Categorical Exemption and Minor Use Permit to construct a caretakers unit (2,100 square foot modular home) on a 1 acre portion of an 80 acre parcel to be used for maintenance, security and seasonal lodging on the property, which is used for wildlife habitat and recreational hunting.  The property is zoned Resource Management (R-M).  The project site is located approximately 2,700

Dated this 23rd day of October, 2020

COLUSA COUNTY
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT

/s/ Kent Johanns, Associate Planner

220 12th Street, Colusa, CA 95932, (530) 458-0480

10/28/2020 – WPR #2020-1291

