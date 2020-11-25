Wednesday, November 25, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Home Legal/Public Notice Public Notice Pierce Joint Unified School District - Public Notice

Classifieds & Legal Notices

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 5
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
 

 

PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT
256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable at its regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Pierce Joint Unified School District, which will be held at PJUSD Technology Bldg. located at Pierce High School, 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle CA, the Board will consider for approval a resolution formally adopting findings required by Government Code section 4217.10 et seq. regarding anticipated energy cost savings and other benefits from entering into an Energy Services Agreement with Compass Energy Solutions, LP (“CES”), under which CES will design and install free standing Photovoltaic Solar Carport structures totaling 256.6 kW at various Pierce High School Parking Lots. The resolution and supporting documents will be on the regular Agenda for public comment and proposed action. 

11/25/2020 – WPR #2020-1332

More Public Notices

City of Williams – Advertisement for Bids

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF WILLIAMS WILLIAMS, CA WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT PROJECT SCHEDULE A - WATER METER REPLACEMENTS ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Separate sealed Bids for the construction of the Water System Improvement...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
    PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT PUBLIC NOTICE PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT 256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00...
Read more

FBN: Ariiasbtque

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000106 Date filed: November 17, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: ARIIASBTQUE Business Address: 133 9TH STREET, WILLIAMS CA 95987 Mailing Address:...
Read more

More Classifieds

County of Colusa – Various Positions

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Colusa County Health and Human Services Registered Nurse / Public Health Nurse I/II/III – Extra Help $50.19 - $64.07 per hour Req:  CA DL, RN license and PHN...
Read more

Pierce Joint Unified School District – Paraeducator

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 540-A 6th Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912 (530) 476-2892 ext. 13004 ANNOUNCEMENT OF CLASSIFIED POSITION PARAEDUCATOR - 2020/2021 180 days/year, 4 hours/day, 5 days/week LOCATION: Arbuckle...
Read more

Colusa County Child Support Child Support Assistant

Employment Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Colusa County Child Support CHILD SUPPORT ASSISTANT $37,435.63 - $45,503.12/yr. plus benefits Yolo County is now recruiting for the following position for the Department of Child Support...
Read more

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review