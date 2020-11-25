PIERCE JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPOSED ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT

256.6 KW PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR PROJECT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on December 10, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable at its regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Pierce Joint Unified School District, which will be held at PJUSD Technology Bldg. located at Pierce High School, 960 Wildwood Road, Arbuckle CA, the Board will consider for approval a resolution formally adopting findings required by Government Code section 4217.10 et seq. regarding anticipated energy cost savings and other benefits from entering into an Energy Services Agreement with Compass Energy Solutions, LP (“CES”), under which CES will design and install free standing Photovoltaic Solar Carport structures totaling 256.6 kW at various Pierce High School Parking Lots. The resolution and supporting documents will be on the regular Agenda for public comment and proposed action.

11/25/2020 – WPR #2020-1332