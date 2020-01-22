COUNTY OF COLUSA

UNCLAIMED MONIES IN THE COLUSA COUNTY TREASURY

Pursuant to California Government Code §§ 50050-50051

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the following sums of money, which the County of Colusa has attempted to pay out to the following individuals or entities, has remained unclaimed, in fund 07053, for a period of three years or more. Pursuant to California Government Code Section 50051, these sums will become the property of the County of Colusa if not claimed on or before 02/29/2020.

Eva Lopez … $962.18

Willis G Rose … $2,197.84

Leonard Garrison … $1,879.48

Ora Burris … $4,165.61

In order to make a claim for these funds, contact the:

Colusa County Treasurer Tax-Collector’s Office

547 Market Street, Suite 111,

Colusa, CA 95932

(530) 458-0440

01/22/2020 – WPR #2020-0052