MAXWELL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE OF VACANCY

Interested persons are hereby notified that pursuant to Government Code § 1780 there is a vacancy on the:

Maxwell Unified School District Board of Trustees

The position to be filled is a four-year term ending December 12, 2022.

The seat will go to election November 3, 2020, for the unexpired portion of the term.

Applications are available at the MUSD District Office located at Address:

515 Oak St., Maxwell, California 95955

Phone: (530) 438-2052

Website: www.maxwell.k12.ca.us

E-Mail: kpearson@maxwell.k12.ca.us

APPLICATIONS DUE DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2020

This district board has 60 days from the date the board is notified of the vacancy or the effective date of the vacancy, whichever is later, to fill the vacancy by appointment or call a special election. Government Code § 1780(d)(1) Pursuant to Government Code § 1780(d)(1), this notice will be posted for 15 days in 3 or more conspicuous locations in the district from January 21, 2020 to February 11, 2020.

