Notice of Intent of the Northern Sacramento Valley Regional Water Management Board to Adopt an Integrated Regional Water Management Plan

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Northern Sacramento Valley Regional Water Management Board (Board) intends to adopt an updated Integrated Regional Water Management Plan (IRWMP) for the Northern Sacramento Valley Subregion of the Proposition 84 Sacramento River Funding Area at its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on March 2, 2020. The Board is an organization formed by the Counties of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Shasta, Sutter and Tehama. The IRWMP has been developed to identify and address regional water resource opportunities and challenges within the Northern Sacramento Valley and numerous announcements at public meetings were issued to notify the public of the IRWMP development process.

The IRWMP development process has been ongoing since 2011 and has included public input on needs, aspirations, goals, objectives, and project solicitation. The Plan was adopted in 2014 and revised in 2018 and 2019 to better meet regional needs. Draft versions of the Plan have been published in public meetings numerous times. Once adopted, the Plan will better position the region and local partners to receive funding for high-priority water projects. The current draft of the IRWMP and update are available at the Northern Sacramento Valley IRWMP website at nsvwaterplan.org. All meetings are open to the public and compliant with the Brown Act.

Mary Fahey

Colusa County Water Resources Manager

(530) 458-0719

