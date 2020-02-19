Maxwell Unified School District Public Notice of Provisional Appointment

MAXWELL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT
(Education Code §5092)

The Board of Education of the Maxwell Unified School District announces that the resignation of Trustee Robert Shadley III from the District’s Board of Education effective on January 9, 2020 created one vacant position on the District’s Board of Education.

The Board of Trustees voted at a Special Meeting held on February 12, 2020 to make a provisional appointment of Jason Bowen to fill this vacancy. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Office of the Colusa County Superintendent of Schools within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment.

Board of Trustees of the Maxwell Unified School District

Dated: February 13, 2020
/S/ Zach Thurman, Board Secretary

