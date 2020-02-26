ARBUCKLE-COLLEGE CITY FIRE DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, at its regular meeting on February 13, 2020, the Board of Directors (“Board”) of the Arbuckle-College City Fire Protection District (“District”) passed and adopted Ordinance No. 2020-01, adopting the 2019 Edition of the California Fire Code, with amendments, and repealing prior conflicting ordinances, by the following votes of the District Board: AYES: Clarke Ornbaun, Charles Manhart, and Charles Grimmer

NOES: None

ABSTAINED: None A

BSENT: Michael Doherty, David Burgess

The Ordinance adopts by reference the 2019 Edition of the California Fire Code (California Code of Regulations, Title 24, Part 9), with specified amendments, to adequately address the climatic, topographic, and related conditions within the District by establishing appropriate means to protect the welfare of citizens and property within the District.

Full-text copies of Ordinance No. 2019-01 are available for inspection by the public during regular business hours at the District office at 506 Lucas Street, Arbuckle, CA 95912.

CERTIFICATION – The foregoing Notice was submitted to the Pioneer Review newspaper for publication, with a publication date of Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

/s/ Donita Hendrix, District Secretary

