Friday, November 20, 2020

Letter to the Editor – Thank you

Avatar
By Submissions
To the editor:

I would like to commend the Colusa County elections office for their outstanding work making sure the 2020 Presidential General Election ran smoothly and transparently in our county. Conducting an election is a challenging process in the best of times. This year, County Clerk-Recorder Rose Gallo-Vasquez and her staff faced unprecedented challenges, including minimizing Covid risks for staff, volunteers, and voters, dealing with a new requirement to send vote-by-mail ballots to every voter, managing very high voter turnout, and countering widespread disinformation campaigns intended to cast doubt on the security of our elections. I’m impressed with and grateful for the stellar work of our county’s election professionals.

I would also like to thank our local U.S. Postal Service workers for prioritizing the delivery of our ballots. I’ve been voting by mail for more than 20 years and I did not hesitate to put my completed ballot in my mailbox this year. As I expected, it was delivered to the elections office in less than 48 hours.

Finally, I would also like to express my appreciation for the many citizens who worked at our county’s polling places and volunteered as poll observers on Election Day. Free and fair elections are the foundation of a healthy democracy. I’m inspired by the commitment of so many citizens to doing the work to help make sure every voter has an opportunity to cast their vote.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Roberts

Arbuckle

The Williams Pioneer Review has a small staff of one, covering all of Colusa County; but we're proud to have the assistance of a large army of community contributors to extend our range and reach.
