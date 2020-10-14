City to review parks and recreation master plan

Community meetings to be held

Over the next few weeks, the City of Colusa will be reviewing its Parks and Recreation Master Plan in a series of public meetings to discuss future parks improvements.

“First established in 2009, the Parks and Recreation Master Plan has guided City efforts with upgrading parks for the last 11 years,” said Kristy Levings, economic development consultant for the City of Colusa.

With the advent of the Prop 68 Statewide Parks grant fund administered by the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the City of Colusa is looking to make additions and upgrades to parks throughout the City, said Levings.

“The process will begin with a review of accommodations and upgrades already made, according to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, while gaining clarity on what still needs to be done,” she said. “In particular, the City’s Levee Park will be undergoing a major planning effort.”

Colusa citizens can participate in the meetings by joining the Zoom meetings, or watching the meetings Live on the City’s Facebook page. Additionally, City Hall has been newly re-opened, and some meetings will be available in person with safety protocols in place such as masks, social distancing, and a limit on the number of people the room can accommodate.

Recordings of meetings will be available afterward on the city’s website cityofcolusa.com

The following meetings are scheduled as follows:

Parks, Recreation, and Trees Commission Quarterly Meeting: Tuesday, Oct. 13, starting at 6 PM. Public Seating up to 25 people in City Hall Conference Room; or available on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/99923584276; or Facebook Live, page: City of Colusa, California

Multi-Park Planning Meeting: Friday, Oct. 16, starting at 7 PM. Participation: Public Seating up to 25 people in City Hall Conference Room; or available on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/96091484948; or Facebook Live, page: City of Colusa, California

Multi-Park Design Review: Tuesday, Oct. 27, starting at 3 PM. Participation on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/99182297589; or Facebook Live, page: City of Colusa, California

Levee Park Planning Virtual Introduction: Monday, Nov. 2, 3 starting PM. Participation on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92114817215; or Facebook Live, page: City of Colusa, California

Levee Park Planning Community Meeting: Wednesday, Nov. 4, starting at 7 PM. Participation: Public Seating up to 25 people in City Hall Conference Room; or available on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/99055884091; or Facedbook Live, page: City of Colusa, California ♣