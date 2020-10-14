Friday, October 16, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1

More elementary students to return to school

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
Home News More elementary students to return to school

Elementary school students in Colusa and Arbuckle are a step closer to returning to school, and if Colusa County remains on the upward trajectory on the state’s four tiered COVID-19 plan, junior high and high school students might soon follow.

Colusa Unified and Pierce Joint Unified have applied for waivers for the return of elementary students through the sixth grade to in-person instruction. Maxwell and Princeton K-6 students have been in their classrooms for nearly a month.

“The district has been approved for the elementary waiver by the county health department,” said Pierce Superintendent Carol Geyer. “Arbuckle Elementary and Grand Island Elementary Schools will reopen on Oct.19. Transitional Kindergarten, Kindergarten and First grades at AES will actually start the Friday before to get them acclimated a day ahead of time.”

Colusa and Pierce have been working since July on a safe transition from distance learning to in-person instruction to get the required support from parents and employee unions, school officials said.

At Arbuckle Elementary School, it was the classified staff that was the last group to sign on to support the waiver, largely out of concern that many Pierce Unified employees were resistant to wearing face coverings, a recommendation of state and local public health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“If they are not wearing masks on campus, they are not wearing masks in public where they are more likely to get something and bring it back,” said Classified representative, Meghan Miller, at a recent school board meeting.

At Colusa Unified, it was the teachers union that held out until those willing to go back into the classroom were comfortable with the reopening plan, as support largely depended on the precautions and procedures the waiver outlined.

In both districts, parents surveyed were overwhelmingly in support of students going back to school, with most in agreement that distance learning is failing their children’s social, emotional, and educational needs.

“We had nearly 600 parents participate in our survey,” said Colusa Superintendent Jeff Turner.

Of the parents with students in Colusa’s K-6, who completed the survey, 74 percent of those responding in English supported the school getting a waiver to open; 77 percent who responded in Spanish supported the waiver as well. When surveyed, about 62 percent of teachers and 62 percent of classified staff supported returning to school,Turner said.

While about 70 percent of parents said they were totally comfortable or comfortable with some concerns about their kids returning to school, about 20 percent of parents responded that they are not comfortable with their children being on campus at all.

Turner said the district would continue to offer distance learning to students who do not return.  The remaining K-6 students will have a hybrid model that will combine in-person instruction with distance learning.

“Overwhelmingly, parents say they want their students to come back to school,” Turner said.

The first day of in-person instruction at Burchfield and Egling is Thursday, Nov. 5, although students may be on campus before the start of school to learn the ends and outs of the coronavirus protocols that have been put into place.

The districts’ reopening plan requires teachers, staff, and students to maintain six feet of distance, wear face coverings, undergo temperature checks, and frequent hand washing.

Schools also ask parents to keep students home if they are sick.

If Colusa County maintains the red tier for two weeks, the state may allow schools to open for 7-12 students.

Turner said about 91 percent of parents of students in junior high and high school said they were comfortable with their kids returning to campus.

“Only 9 percent said they were not comfortable at all,” Turner said.

Turner said that when schools reopen, he anticipates that about 20 percent of parents may still choose distance learning for their children, which would likely result in a reorganization of students and classroom teachers.

It is possible, if Colusa County COVID-19 cases remain low, the state will allow all schools to open with safety precautions in place by the end of October or beginning of November.

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
25
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
Previous articleBallot tracking program, other options alleviate fear about mail-in voting
Next articleWilliams school board race may lead to major changes
Listen to our Podcast
DAVIDsTEA

More News

Williams school board race may lead to major changes

Education Susan Meeker -
The forum last week for candidates running for the Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees had the least attendance of the five events...
Read more

More elementary students to return to school

News Susan Meeker -
Elementary school students in Colusa and Arbuckle are a step closer to returning to school, and if Colusa County remains on the upward trajectory...
Read more

Ballot tracking program, other options alleviate fear about mail-in voting

News Susan Meeker -
Knowing your vote counts has never been easier - even if Colusa County voters return their ballots by mail. The California Secretary of State is...
Read more

Three Williams residents vying for City Council

Election Susan Meeker -
The Williams City Council race is heating up for the Nov. 3 election with three people running for two open seats. Former Mayor John Troughton...
Read more

City to review parks and recreation master plan

free Williams Pioneer Review -
Community meetings to be held Over the next few weeks, the City of Colusa will be reviewing its Parks and Recreation Master Plan in a...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

Meridian Elementary School District – School Lunch Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
Meridian Elementary School District Announces an amendment to its’ Policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program for the...
Read more

Colusa County Tax Collector – Public Notice

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR PUBLIC NOTICE I, Daniel A Charter, Colusa County Tax Collector, hereby announce that the regular secured tax bills will be mailed on...
Read more

Superior Court of the State of California – County of Glenn: Summons

Summons Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF GLENN STONY CREEK WATER DISTRICT, a California Water District, Plaintiff, v. ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE MATTER OF THE AMENDMENT TO...
Read more

FBN – Cal Medical Care Home Health

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000085 Date filed: October 6, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: CAL MEDICAL CARE HOME HEALTH Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER...
Read more

FBN – Cal Medical Care Hospice

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000086 Date filed: October 6, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: CAL MEDICAL CARE HOSPICE Business Address: 199 E. WEBSTER STREET,...
Read more
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
© Williams Pioneer Review