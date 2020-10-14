Dale Alan Wilkerson (1942-2020)

Dale Alan Wilkerson entered heaven on September 18, 2020, at the age of 78 surrounded by his love ones at his home in Stayton, OR.

He is surveved by his wife of 52 years, Verlene; his two daughters, Mary Lopez, and Dalene (Robert) Stiegman. Grandchildren, Ethan and Elena Lopez and Isaac Stiegman. Siblings, Bruce (Melissa) Wilkerson, Martha (Roy) Danielian, and many nieces and nephews.

His parents, James and Theodora Wilkerson, and Sister, Mary Ellen, preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Colusa Cemetery on Ware Road in Colusa. ■

10/14/2020 • WPR #2020-1253