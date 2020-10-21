Friday, October 23, 2020

A tree named for Charlie

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker
A tree named for Charlie
The Colusa Parks, Recreation and Tree Commission will name a 100-year-old tree in Will S. Green Park after the late Charles Whitcomb Tuttle Jr. (Susan Meeker)

The City of Colusa will memorialize the late Charles Whitcomb Tuttle Jr. by naming one of the city’s iconic conifers after him.

“Charlie loved trees,” said Jim White, chairman of the Heritage Preservation Commission, who presented his request for the memorial to the Colusa Parks, Recreation and Tree Commission on Oct. 13.

The Tree Commission voted 4-0 to support the memorialization of Tuttle, and will ask the Colusa City Council to issue a proclamation naming the giant Italian Stone Pine, located on Parkhill Street near the Scout Cabin, after him.

“It’s a beautiful tree,” White said.

Tuttle, who lived to the ripe old age of 92, was a founding member and founding chairman of the Colusa Tree Commission, which was formed in 1963.

A Colusa native, Tuttle promoted Colusa as a town filled with parks and large beautiful trees, just as they were conceived in the original town charter. He served on the Tree Commission for decades, and laid out the tree plantings in the Colusa business district. Tuttle also served on both the city and county planning commissions.

Tuttle died Dec. 7, 2019.

White said the large pine was selected to honor Tuttle’s memory because of its longevity.

“The Italian Stone Pine has a life expectancy of 250 years,” White said. “It will outlive us all.”

The Colusa PRT Commission will ask the city to place a marker near the pine tree with an appropriate inscription.

Tree Commissioner, Cynthia White, said the Charlie’s tree is the only pine tree in Will S. Green Park and it is believed to be about 100 to 125 years old presently.

The Tree Commission, which is chaired by Leslie Poland, is expected to hold a public ceremony when the memorial is dedicated, likely some time in November. 

