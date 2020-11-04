Thursday, November 5, 2020

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON WEDNESDAY - WEBSITE UPDATED THURSDAY

Williams firefighters to see slight bump in pay

Susan Meeker
By Susan Meeker

The Williams City Council voted 5-0 at their Oct. 23 meeting to bump the 2021 operating budget for the Williams Fire District.

City officials said the Fire District asked the city and rural fire protection district for a total increase of $10,000 to allow for firefighters to receive a pay raise. An amount of $7,500 would come from the City of Williams; the Rural portion would be $2,500.

“This would increase the fire district’s allocation from the city’s general fund by $7,500,” said Finance Director Rex Greenbaun. “The previous budget that included 2020 and 2021 was a flat $391,695 for both years.”

Greenbaun said city officials, in previous discussions with the fire district, had discussed a possible increase in 2021 if financial conditions allowed.

“It was recommended that we provide a little bit additional so they could have a cost of living increase for some of the staff,” Greenbaun said.

City Councilman John Troughton Jr. said the increase was well deserved.

“The firemen need a lot of catching up,” Troughton said. “This won’t catch them up, but it will help them a little bit.”

While the Fire District budget has increased annually the past few years, city officials said the increase was largely due to additional operating costs, not necessarily salaries.

“This $7,500 is strictly for salaries,” said City Administrator Frank Kennedy.

Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker
Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
5
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

COVID-19: Colusa County advances to Orange Tier

News Williams Pioneer Review -
After announcing its worries for restrictive measures, County officials announced Wednesday that the County has officially advanced to the Orange (Moderate) Tier of the...
Read more

Williams Unified celebrates opening of new facility

News Susan Meeker -
In any other year, Williams residents would have come in droves to the official opening of the magnificent new multipurpose room at the Elementary...
Read more

DA prevails in lawsuit against State of California

News Susan Meeker -
It was a David versus Goliath moment for the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, after winning a lawsuit against the State of California in...
Read more

Williams firefighters to see slight bump in pay

News Susan Meeker -
The Williams City Council voted 5-0 at their Oct. 23 meeting to bump the 2021 operating budget for the Williams Fire District. City officials said...
Read more

Williams taking small steps to reopen schools

News Susan Meeker -
Williams Unified School District elementary school students may soon return to some in-person instruction, despite the objections of those who are afraid that kids...
Read more
Chocolate of the Month Club Club

Local Government

Judge sides with Republican lawmakers in Newsom abuse of power lawsuit

Government Susan Meeker -
A Sutter County Superior Court judge tentatively ruled in favor of Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher (Yuba City) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (Rocklin) on Monday,...
Read more

City continues meetings for Levee Park, hires firm

Government Williams Pioneer Review -
The City of Colusa announced in a press release that it has contracted the services of Melton Design Group, a Chico based landscape architecture...
Read more

Cities looking for grant funding for park projects

Government Susan Meeker -
The cities of Colusa and Williams are applying for state funding that could help check off a number of park projects on their wish...
Read more

Public & Legal Notices

County of Colusa – Notice to Bidders

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Colusa is requesting bids (RFB) from licensed contractors for the replacement of...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the CITY COUNCIL will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council chambers in...
Read more

T&S Construction, Co., Inc. – Notice to Bidders

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
T&S CONSTRUCTION, CO., INC. NOTICE TO BIDDERS T&S Construction Co., Inc. is seeking certified DBE, WBE, MBE and DVBE certified subcontractors and material suppliers for the...
Read more

FBN – Walt’s Trains and Electronics

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000097 Date filed: October 26, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: WALT’S TRAINS AND ELECTRONICS Business Address: 1140 3RD STREET, COLUSA,...
Read more

City of Colusa – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council...
Read more

Latest Headlines

Purchase a 1-week pass for $1
© Williams Pioneer Review