COVID-19: Colusa County advances to Orange Tier

fficially advanced to the Orange (Moderate) Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer

Economy.

After announcing its worries for restrictive measures, County officials announced Wednesday that the County has o

“[The County] was notified by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that our local COVID-19 metrics have allowed the county to move from the Red ‘Substantial’ Tier to the Orange ‘Moderate’ Tier, resulting in additional ‘loosening’ of local restrictions,” said County Officials in a Press Release.

California Counties are assigned to a Tier based upon its test positivity and adjusted case rate. At a minimum, counties must remain in a Tier for at least 3 weeks before moving forward. Data is reviewed weekly by CDPH, and Tiers are updated each Tuesday. This week, due to the election, Tiers were updated on Wednesday.

The Orange (Moderate) Tier further relaxes the capacity limits on indoor operations of essential businesses, allows for the reopening of indoor operations for wineries, and allows for the reopening of outdoor operations for bars, breweries, and distilleries (with modifications). In addition, schools are allowed to officially reopen, and family entertainment centers, cardrooms, satellite wagering, and offices can open indoor operations (with modifications).

More information on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy’s Activity and Business Tiers, click here.

“Colusa County is the only jurisdiction to advance into a less restrictive Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy this week,” Officials said. ” However, a recent increase in COVID-19 positive cases may threaten this advancement in the coming weeks. The Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services would ask that we remain diligent in ensuring compliance to the face covering order, continue maintaining 6-ft physical distancing, continue hand washing and proper hygiene, and remain home if sick, or exposed to COVID-19.”

As of Thursday, Nov. 5, the County of Colusa has 18 Active COVID-19 Cases in isolation, 29 individuals quarantined, and one hospitalized. Since Mar. 27, the County of Colusa has had a total 576 COVID-19 cases, and six deaths related to COVID-19.

More information about COVID-19 in Colusa County, visit: https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19