Sponsors sought for Angel Tree

The Colusa County Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC) is looking for sponsors to select names from its Angel Tree. The organization says the tree is full of waiting recipients.

This year, about 49 children are registered as “Angels,” and with just a few weeks left until Christmas, there are many who still need to be selected.

Those wishing to help out may select an Angel from the Tree, and then provide appropriate gifts for that child. The tree is located at the CAPC office, 131 5th Street, in Colusa. Their office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

“Christmas is often a time when people want to spend time with their families, and this can be especially hard,” said CAPC Director, Carissa Bowers. “This is a great opportunity to show the children that people in their community care about them.”

Bowers commented that Angel Tree registrants are Colusa County children who’ve been placed in Foster Care.

Once an individual has selected an Angel from the tree, a card will provide basic information about the child.

“It includes the child’s age, their gender, any gift suggestions, and specific needs for that child,” said Bowers.

Bowers said the sponsors will need to deliver the gifts to the CAPC Office no later than Thursday, Dec. 3, to allow CAPC staff to wrap and deliver them to the child.

“We want to make sure social workers have enough time to deliver them to the children before Christmas,” she said.

To participate in the Angel Tree program, or to obtain more information, contact Bowers at (530) 458-7678 or stop by the CAPC office, 131 5th Street, in Colusa.

Bowers noted monetary donations are also accepted.