CAPC accepting donations for toy drive

By Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC), the Family Resource Centers of Colusa County (FRC), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP), have teamed up to make the holiday season a little brighter to families in need and began accepting donations for their annual toy drive.

The annual toy drive provides gifts to over 180 children in Colusa County.

Collection bins for the “CHiPS for Kids” Toy Drive have arrived at several local businesses. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any of the locations listed below until Thursday, Dec. 10.

Colusa: Hoblits; Messicks Ace Hardware; Colusa Body Shop Fitness; Caffeinated; Market Street Grill; Colusa City Hall; Superior Tire; N&S Tractor; Farm Credit; and Colusa Strength and Conditioning; and Tri Counties Bank.

Williams: Granzella’s; Williams Area CHP Office; and Grocery Outlet.

Arbuckle: Ace Hardware.

Toys also can be dropped off at the CAPC Office, 131 5th Street in Colusa; or Call (530) 458-7678 to make arrangements.

Those needing a little extra support during the Holiday Season are encouraged to apply for the CHiPS for Kids Program.

“We look to serve families in Colusa County that are in need and the program serves children who are aged 12 and under,” said Carissa Bowers, CAPC Program Manager.

The application process is now available electronically (English) https://forms.gle/g6A4mcEvEWJwzqi26; (Spanish) https://forms.gle/wqar48FmZRyU7oKP6 or visit https://www.colusacapc.org/programs-1 for PDF versions. Forms can also be picked up at the CAPC Office located at 131 5th Street in Colusa.

Honoring those who served

News Susan Meeker -
Veterans Day last week was quiet in Colusa County as most government workers enjoyed a day off from work. Courthouses and office buildings were closed,...
Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

News Susan Meeker -
Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in...
Thanksgiving Day meal scaled back, but not cancelled

News Susan Meeker -
COVID-19 will not put a damper on all Thanksgiving traditions this year. A Hand Up, an organization made up of five local churches, has planned...
Governor tightens Colusa County coronavirus restrictions

News Susan Meeker -
After just a few weeks in California’s color-coded less restrictive orange tier, Colusa County went back to red and could soon head to purple...
Sponsors sought for Angel Tree

News Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
The Colusa County Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC) is looking for sponsors to select names from its Angel Tree. The organization says the...
Local Government

Colusa fills economic development, tourism director position

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa City Council voted unanimously on Nov. 4 to keep the city’s contracted economic development strategist on as a full-time employee. Kristy Levings, principal...
Colusa Planning Commission approves cannabis packaging business

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa Planning Commission is asking for “more teeth” in the city’s development agreements with cannabis companies. Commissioners approved an agreement on Nov. 10 to...
Colusa County Airport management out of Ag Department

Government Susan Meeker -
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 27 completed the transition of the Colusa County Airport’s management out of the Agricultural Commissioner's office. After...
Public & Legal Notices

Colusa County Board of Supervisors – Notice of Vacancies

Public Notice Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COLUSA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS NOTICE OF VACANCIES Notice is hereby given that the Colusa County Board of Supervisors is soliciting applications to fill vacancies for...
City of Colusa – Request for Proposals

Bids & Proposals Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
CITY OF COLUSA REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Colusa is opening the Request For Proposals (RFP) period for Community Development...
FBN – Black Dog Trucking

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000102 Date filed: November 5, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BLACK DOG TRUCKING Business Address: 694 VENICE AVENUE, WILLIAMS CA...
FBN – Brennan, Jewett and Associates

FBN Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 2020-0000100 Date filed: October 29, 2020 The following persons are doing business as: BRENNAN, JEWETT AND ASSOCIATES BUSINESS ADDRESS: 642 5TH STREET, SUITE...
City of Colusa Planning Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Public Hearing Lloyd Green Jr, Editor -
COUNTY OF COLUSA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County...
