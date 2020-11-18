CAPC accepting donations for toy drive

The Colusa County Community Advocates for Parents and Children (CAPC), the Family Resource Centers of Colusa County (FRC), and the California Highway Patrol (CHP), have teamed up to make the holiday season a little brighter to families in need and began accepting donations for their annual toy drive.

The annual toy drive provides gifts to over 180 children in Colusa County.

Collection bins for the “CHiPS for Kids” Toy Drive have arrived at several local businesses. The public is encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to any of the locations listed below until Thursday, Dec. 10.

Colusa: Hoblits; Messicks Ace Hardware; Colusa Body Shop Fitness; Caffeinated; Market Street Grill; Colusa City Hall; Superior Tire; N&S Tractor; Farm Credit; and Colusa Strength and Conditioning; and Tri Counties Bank.

Williams: Granzella’s; Williams Area CHP Office; and Grocery Outlet.

Arbuckle: Ace Hardware.

Toys also can be dropped off at the CAPC Office, 131 5th Street in Colusa; or Call (530) 458-7678 to make arrangements.

Those needing a little extra support during the Holiday Season are encouraged to apply for the CHiPS for Kids Program.

“We look to serve families in Colusa County that are in need and the program serves children who are aged 12 and under,” said Carissa Bowers, CAPC Program Manager.

The application process is now available electronically (English) https://forms.gle/g6A4mcEvEWJwzqi26; (Spanish) https://forms.gle/wqar48FmZRyU7oKP6 or visit https://www.colusacapc.org/programs-1 for PDF versions. Forms can also be picked up at the CAPC Office located at 131 5th Street in Colusa.