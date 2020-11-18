Friday, November 20, 2020

Thanksgiving Day meal scaled back, but not cancelled

By Susan Meeker
COVID-19 will not put a damper on all Thanksgiving traditions this year.

A Hand Up, an organization made up of five local churches, has planned a wonderful Thanksgiving Day meal to share, as usual, even though it will not be in a congregate setting.

“We are hopeful of returning to our regular sit down meal next year,” said organizer Robin Rauch.

A Hand Up, which is a collaboration of Colusa Assembly of God, Our lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church, has fed the homeless and hungry for 11 years, including on Thanksgiving Day.

The Community Thanksgiving lunch is free, but not restricted to those who are just down on their luck.

“The Thanksgiving lunch is for anyone who is by themselves or simply does not want to cook this year,” Rauch said.

Due to coronavirus, A Hand Up will follow Colusa County Environmental Health Department guidelines by providing the lunch curbside for pickup only.

The lunch will include a full Thanksgiving meal of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, a vegetable, cranberry sauce, and dessert.

The Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, Nov. 26, will be available from 11:30 AM until noon, and can be picked up at the Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of 4th and Jay Streets, in Colusa.

If you would like additional information, or to volunteer or donate desserts, please call Rauch at (530) 635-1060.

