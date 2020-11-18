Friday, November 20, 2020

Colusa tree dedicated to longtime Colusa Tree Commissioner

By Susan Meeker
Leslie Poland, chairman of the Park, Tree and Recreation Commission, reads a Proclamation of the Colusa City Council at a tree dedication ceremony, on Sunday, honoring the memory of longtime Commissioner Charles Whitcome Tuttle III.

Family and friends of the late Charles Whitcome Tuttle gathered in Will S. Green Park on Sunday as Colusa officials dedicated a tree in his memory.

The city chose a giant Italian Stone Pine to honor Tuttle, because they are known for their longevity.

The tree, located on Parkhill Street near the Scout Cabin, is 125 years old and will likely live another 125 years, city officials said.

Tuttle, who lived to the ripe old age of 92, was a founding member of the Colusa Tree Commission, which was formed in 1963, and he served as chairman for many terms. Those who knew him said he was kind, friendly, and very community minded.

Leslie Poland, chairman of the Park, Tree and Recreation Commission, said Tuttle was a leader in making the community a better place to live and raise a family.

“Charlie continued his dedication to our city trees until his death last winter,” said Poland, who read a proclamation of the Colusa City Council.

The dedication ceremony was a joint effort of the city’s Tree Commission, Heritage Preservation Commission, and City Council to honor Tuttle, who was also dedicated to the history of the city and Colusa County.

Heritage Commission Chairman Jim White reads the memorial to Charles Whitcomb Tuttle, which will be placed at the bottom of a 125-year-old Italian Stone Pine, located on Parkhill Street.

A memorial plaque has been ordered and will be placed at the bottom of the magnificent tree.

“There is absolutely no more fitting tribute for my father than a tree – and one that he probably watched his whole life grow,” said Tuttle’s daughter, Cynthia Sanderson, of Colusa. “I just know he is up there (in heaven) grinning from ear to ear.”

Tuttle promoted Colusa as a town filled with parks and large beautiful trees, just as they were conceived in the original town charter. He served on the Tree Commission for decades, and laid out the tree plantings in the Colusa business district. Tuttle was a member of the Colusa Rotary Club and also served on both the city and county planning commissions.

Those who attended the dedication ceremony spoke fondly of Tuttle, including Heritage Commission Chairman Jim White, who – like Tuttle – was born and raised in Colusa and loved the town.

“He made regular trips around all of the parks, looked after the trees, and made sure the trees were being cared for properly,” White said.

Tuttle was an active member of the Tree Commission until his death on Dec. 7, 2019.

Tuttle’s sister Sue Noack, of Sacramento, attended Sunday’s ceremony, along with her son Ken Noack Jr.

Tuttle’s granddaughter, Claire Zimmerman, of Pittsburg, Pa., his grandchildren and great grandchildren were also in attendance.

Susan Meeker is the Editor and Reporter for the Pioneer Review. She started her position with the Pioneer Review in January 2017 as the Advertising Manager. Susan specializes in local crime, government reporting. She also loves covering the various topics and events in our county. You can send her a message at susan@colusacountynews.net
4
